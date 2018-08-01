Re: the July 31 guest column "Arizona schools can now choose assessment tests, a first for US."
A for Arizona director Emily Anne Gullickson stated: "For a decade, Arizona students and schools have been outperforming their peers in achievement gains and growing our graduation rate. We also see more students than ever enrolling in college or job training."
Where in the world she gets that from is beyond me. Last year, Arizona ranked 43 in education and 48 in K-12 grades. It ranks as one of the lowest in teachers salaries and retention. She must be sampling some of the goodies in the local MJ shops to believe a statement like that.
David Emery
Southwest side
