I support the law that prohibits teachers from using school resources to influence an election and object to using the classroom as a platform for ideological indoctrination. However, Mark Finchem’s House Bill 2002 is an ill-conceived attempt to stifle the free exchange of ideas within our schools offered in the name of ethics and critical thinking (“how to think, not what to think.”)
In a nation as deeply divided as ours, what topics worth considering would be deemed neutral enough for teachers and students to discuss? Who gets to decide what’s controversial or if a topic is related to “the class subject at hand”? And how can we teach critical thinking without engaging the topics that most desperately need such thinking applied to them? Maybe Mr. Finchem himself would benefit from a course in critical thinking. Then he might not confuse sweeping censorship with “ethical” behavior.
Jo Anne Behling
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.