I think you could save yourself some time by keeping this kind of article and running it every year in the spring and fall. You'd have to update the year and the declining number of school graduates, but little else has changed. Even though there has been a promise of higher teacher pay, that has happened before to little effect. Meanwhile, buildings and textbooks just get older so you'd have to update how many more air conditioning systems are falling apart, all the other vital maintenance that's not been done in years and how much more out of date the textbooks are. The only thing this article didn't address is how many less counselors, librarians, monitors and other vital staff have been cut since the last time the article was run.
Camille Guice
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.