At our dinner table growing up no topic was off limits. Mom and Dad were usually at opposite poles on matters of race, religion and politics. My brother and I sat between them, and listened, then tested out loud our own thinking processes. From junior high school on, we enjoyed the occasional teacher who embraced controversial questions, and encouraged classroom debate, and research, and testing of ideas.
We learned how to think — not what to think — not simply mimicking another's conviction or opinion. Today, I would describe our education at home and at school as liberal; and I am grateful for it. No individual, group, movement, political party, or church holds 100 percent of truth. Accolades for parents and teachers who knowingly (teachers) or unknowingly (my parents) build a solid foundation of honest inquiry for young minds.
Carolyn Ancell
Oro Valley
