Re: the March 6 guest column "With TFOB as a springboard, let's put librarians back in every school."
The most powerful means of developing reading ability (as well as vocabulary and spelling) is reading, especially reading that young people are genuinely interested in. Children in poverty have little access to reading material at home, in their communities, and very often at school. The school library is often their only source of reading material.
A recent study by Scholastic supports Judi Moreillon’s observation that literacy matters every day: the school librarian is an important source of information about books. When asked, “which of the following people encourage you to read books for fun,” over 40 percent of 6- to 11-year-olds chose the school librarian, a more popular choice than peers and siblings.
We complain about our children's reading levels, but fail to provide the means to improve it.
Stephen Krashen
Los Angeles, Calif.
