Re: the March 6 guest column "With TFOB as a springboard, let's put librarians back in every school."
Brava! Judi Moreillon author of "Literacy Matters" precisely points to the importance of certified school librarians. In an age when information literacy is more potent and accessible than ever before.
To legislators in Arizona, Nevada, and others throughout our country, shame on you for reducing the achievement abilities of our children by removing certified school librarians and libraries. It's evident that most legislators' need to appease every greedy adult rather than those that matter; our students and our country's literacy issues.
Well said, Ms. Moreillon and thank you.
Susan Slykerman
Las Vegas, Nev.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.