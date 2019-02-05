I just read an AZCentral.com headlined, “Superintendent Kathy Hoffman calls on lawmakers to raise school funding.” In it, she “called for higher teacher pay” and “charter school reform”. She also applauded Republican proposals to reform English Language Learner instruction, “spotlighted the need for more school counselors”, and “called for legislators to repeal the state’s “no promo homo” law,” to reduce bullying of LGBT students.
Then, on the front page of the Star, in prime space above the fold, is the headline “New school chief seeks repeal of law about gay lifestyle”. REALLY? This is the No. 1 takeaway from Hoffman’s speech? Yes, she wants to reduce discrimination and bullying of LGBT students, as she should. Gay youth are three times more likely after all, to attempt suicide as their heterosexual peers and transgender youth are six times.
Just points out that we must look beyond the headlines and get our news from multiple sources. There is no shortcut to being well informed.
Linda Lyon
SaddleBrooke
