Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
So, Mr. Banchem wants to ban controversial topics in the classroom? Hmm. I can see it now: A teacher (whose job is already incredibly difficult) opens a discussion, “What do you think about...?” Someone replies with a comment to which another student objects; objecting student tells parents that teacher had political or other discussion (on a topic parents are opposed to); parents make allegation to school; teacher is censored/fired for opening a topic with “what do YOU think” without offering any personal opinion, but giving student the freedom to think on their own and present their own thoughts. ...but someone disagreed with those thoughts! Mayhem!
Georgia Duncan
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.