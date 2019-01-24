In the past five days, I heard these said by:
The President of the US, “She can fly commercial.”
A sports commentator, “He threw the ball quick.”
A golfer, “I need to play solid.”
A news commentator, “Nothing comes easy.”
A crime-show cop, “Put your hands up slow.”
A grocery re-stocker, “It fits up there perfect.”
A wellness guru, “Think positive.”
Multiple sources, “Drive slow.”
I am not an English teacher, but I am mystified by the neglect of our junior high English lesson? When a word modifies a verb, use the adverb form by adding an ‘ly’ (commercially, quickly solidly). Why does it matter? Grammar exists so that we understand the intent of the writer or speaker. We can’t just throw out all the rules. Moreover our wonderfully rich language is something to celebrate.
Martha Gilliland
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.