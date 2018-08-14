Re: the Aug. 5 column "Why you should vote 'no' on Invest in Education Act."
Let’s be clear about the Invest in Education measure to be voted on this November. I believe it would raise the income tax rate ONLY on the amount GREATER than $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples.
Regarding individual businesses, are you suggesting that businesses will be so pressed at a rise of 3.5 percent of the amount over their base of $250,000 or $500,000 that they will cut back on their businesses in many ways?
Wouldn’t it be a wonderful community to live in if businesses voluntarily donated something like that amount to educating the future adults of our society?
People of the community might be highly motivated to support such businesses. We’re trying to change the story here from a legislature that disregards the will of the voters to a use of money for the betterment of society as a whole.
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
