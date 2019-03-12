I'm disappointed to hear the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) continues to get a raw deal. Governor Ducey says he supports education, but he only supports teacher raises and ignores all the other people who work for ADE to keep our schools functioning. State level ADE employees haven’t received raises, merit bonuses or even a single COLA since I moved here in 2012. While Governor Ducey may be proud of his $1.1 billion budget surplus and his proposal that some of that goes to pay raises for certain agencies, it’s shameful that ADE is not on the list for proposed raises or even a COLA. The people I know who work for ADE and at the local level are hard working, passionate, educated and experienced individuals who remain in their positions because they love the work they do. It is sad Governor Ducey doesn’t value them enough to ensure their income levels keep up with the cost of living.
Deanne Callor
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.