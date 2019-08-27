The Family Life Curriculum under consideration by the TUSD Governing Board takes a positive, problem-solving approach that can help students make informed decisions and behave toward others with respect. It helps students develop communication skills that can keep them safe and healthy. As demonstrated at the public meeting at Cholla High School on August 22, there is a vocal group of parents who would ban this curriculum from ALL students rather than exercising their parental rights to opt-out their own children. This puts the Board in a no-win position. Board members cannot satisfy all of their constituents, but neither can they be coerced into censoring a curriculum that is much needed, based on the testimonies of the majority of the youth who spoke at the meeting. In our oversexualized society, children and teens need strategies to keep themselves and their friends safe so they will not become victims or perpetrators of unwanted touching, bullying, or harassment. If you oppose this curriculum, please opt-out rather than censor
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.