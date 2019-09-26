“AMEN” to that. As the Rev. Dr. William Lyons stated: “We have witnessed that empowering kids and adults with information and decision-making skills about sexuality helps them make choices that are healthier, life-affirming and in line with their values.” His words need to be repeated, “That means giving them medically accurate, evidence-based, and age appropriate sex education. Programs need to discuss reproductive development, prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and unintended pregnancy, and also share information about forms of sexual expression, healthy sexual and nonsexual relationships, gender identity, sexual orientation and questioning, communication, recognizing and preventing sexual violence, what it means to consent, and decision making skills.” Which of these concepts can any person of faith or no faith not find essential for our children or fellow human beings?
Let’s hear a chorus of “AMEN” to that.
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.