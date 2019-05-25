Legislators need more money and believe they should be paid more. Heck, they'll even tell you that with more money you'll get better quality people to serve and get the job done. I would have no problem with this provided they applied this philosophy to teacher pay. At $24,000 a year, part time, plus expenses, that would be a $48-50,000 yearly salary. Contrast that to what many full time beginning teachers make, which is often around $34-38,000. I would also ask them to purchase their own supplies, and perform custodial, and supervisory duties as needed. They also need to work during summer and winter months with inadequate heating and cooling.
Susan Essington
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.