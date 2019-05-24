Re: the May 17 editorial cartoon.
Fitz nails it again. His cartoon about funding early childhood education is right on point. Potholes can be fixed at any time, but when children are lost, they are lost for good. I have worked in both the public and private sectors, and know that we need an educated workforce in order to grow and prosper. We know what to do and how to do it, we must give kids the start they need to succeed in school and throughout life. This is how I want my taxes to be spent, so I am sharing the cartoon and my support for PCPIP with my friends and neighbors.
Rob Stansfield, Ph.D, MBA
Oro Valley
