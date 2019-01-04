As a retired history professor and very conservative Republican I find Rep. Finchem's proposal to ban the teaching of controversial topics in the public and charter schools mindbogglingly ridiculous. Almost anything can be defined or found to be controversial. Is demotion of Pluto from its planetary status controversial? Than out with it! Are court decisions at any level not controversial? If they are not, why would they be litigated in the first place? In its day, slavery and racial segregation were controversial; hence let us exorcise every American President since James Buchanan from the history textbooks.
Taken to its extremes the Finchem proposal would probably be found in violation of the Constitution's First Amendment.
Eric Kohler
Green Valley
