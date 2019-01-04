Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
State Rep. Mark Finchem's proposal to fire teachers who discuss "controversial" issues is obviously unconstitutional. It is obviously too broad and vague a standard to be enforced, especially when the heart of the First Amendment is political speech, and the Supreme Court has long ruled that both teachers and students do not shed their rights to free speech at the schoolhouse door.
Everything is political. Is it controversial to make fun of a man who dresses like Colonel Sanders? To Mark Finchem, it probably is. To most people, it's as laughable as his latest joke of a legislative bill which has no chance of passage. But like his fashion sense (or lack thereof), it's comedy gold.
Richard Grayson
Apache Junction
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.