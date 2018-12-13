Re: the Dec. 13 article "Coach hopes trip will open up whole new world to Trojans."
Many thanks to the Star and reporter Norma Gonzalez for the very nice story on the Catalina High School Trojan basketball team's trip to Chicago. These deserving young men will have an experience of a lifetime! The caring donors mentioned in the article come from may places.
Coach Obie Tann has raised a lot of money to support his boys. The Catalina High School Foundation has raised much of the needed funds from our alumni, especially our basketball alumni. We are proud of our team and their coach! We cheerfully accept donations to support our students' endeavors, from academics to sports. We wish our basketball team success in Chicago. Go Trojans!
Sandy Elers
Northwest side
