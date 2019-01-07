As a former high school government/economics teachers, I am appalled at the lack of understanding showed by Rep. Finchem and the supporters of his bill to outlaw discussing political/controversial ideas in the classroom. These types of discussions/debates were an intricate part of the learning that went on in my classroom.
I remember one day, after a spirited debate on the 8th Amendment as it pertained to capital punishment, that one of my students, who had taken the viewpoint opposite mine came up to me and asked me if I was disappointed in him. I told him "No," that I was disappointed in myself for not raising a strong enough argument to convince him that I was right. Contrary to what many anti-education backers believe, teachers are proud of watching students develop strong beliefs based on their exposure at all points of view.
Brian Johnson
West side
