Whether or not we have school-age children we accept the financial obligation to educate the next generation of Americans, but there’s much controversy about how to allocate this money.
Progressives say that charter schools harm minorities by siphoning off desperately needed funding for public schools, denying those children a better life.
Conservatives say that the wealthy can afford to send their children to any school but the charter school voucher is the only hope that inner-city parents have to escape failed public schools and provide their children a better life.
If you find merit in both of these positions, or you’re like me and just don’t know, then maybe we should allow them to compete on a level playing field.
I’m guessing that the right answer for one school district is dead wrong in the next.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
