“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children." Nelson Mandela. How a society treats those who care for and educate its children is very telling as well. Currently the state is saying one thing and doing another hoping nobody notices or understands. Please speak directly to educators to ask them if what they are actually getting is what the governor is saying. Final compensation packages are negotiated by district education associations and sometimes come out better and sometimes worse. As a result educators have two huge hurdles... advocating for funding from the state and then negotiating with our districts. Last year I received 7%, not 10% and this coming year is still being negotiated. If all educators are valued, we should all be included in the increases and should not have to fight so hard to get it.
Sue Clark
Foothills
