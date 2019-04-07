Re: the March 31 article "Basis school chain says it could tap parent donations in event of default."
This article is an eye opener and an indictment of charter schools and is written very succinctly and directly by reporter Craig Harris.
Facts; Funded by state and fed taxes, parents contributing tax deductible gifts, planned expansion of Basis schools in AZ, spending 3 times the average on administrative costs than traditional public schools, and, most alarmingly, declining to disclose details of the founders of Basis schools contract, including how much they are paid, most of the money from our AZ taxes.
Learn the gift of double speak, legalese and more by reading this excellent article.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.