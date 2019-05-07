Re: the April 28 article "Let's broaden the preschool effort."
If families could provide their children with what preschools can, there would be no need for public preschools. I think we recognize that our nation's children are in need of safe, healthy, positive educational experiences. Public preschools, for those not yet old enough for Kindergarten, just makes sense at this moment in time.
Public preschools will benefit us all, especially those too many families living in poverty.
Ending poverty, especially childhood poverty, is the most efficient way to better education. We should all be for public preschools.
David Gallagher
Foothills
