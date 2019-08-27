UofA Students need to be advised, as well, of the potential dangers of Africanized Honey Bee attacks on Campus.
The Campus is a veritable mecca for Honey Bees with all the blooming trees, bushes, and flowers as nectar sources as well as the in-ground panels all around campus that they use to establish a colony. An in-ground panel with Honey Bees moving in and out MUST be avoided since the Bees will attack in protecting the colony. Such attacks have seriously injured or killed people in Arizona.
Dr. Robbins indicated, over one year ago, that these in-ground panels would be made "bee proof" by Facilities Management. ..they have not!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
