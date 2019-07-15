Re: the July 6 article "State owes TUSD $8.5M after judge says tax on homeowners is illegal."
Good for Governor Ducey and the state legislature for trying to make Tucsonans pay for their school district's desegregation costs - and for trying to avoid spreading the burden of this local taxation to residents in other parts of our state.
Where is the fairness in making Lake Havasu residents pay for desegregating Tucson's schools?
Of course, this controversy invites attention to Tucson's problem of attempting to desegregate a school district that is 70% or more Latino.
The pawns here are the few remaining students who are not members of today's four official US minorities - they get redistributed in what is and will continue to a forlorn effort to desegregate.
Special Master Hawley has a job for as long as he wants it.
James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.