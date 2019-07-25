It is suggested that a merger between Green Fields School and Accelerated Learning Laboratory is a snap decision. However, a diploma from a state-sanctioned taxpayer supported proprietary school is different from that of a historic, nationally accredited, renowned NAIS institution. While both are apparently fine educationally, they clearly have different emphases.
A school subsidized by the public as a commercial enterprise seeking profit for private owners, relieves families of tuition costs. Permit me to believe many parents who chose Green Fields see the matter differently. Many are themselves GFS graduates seeing inherent value in the school's independence and unique history and culture. Perhaps some like a school not subject to the changing whims of the legislature.
ALL's CEO -- not a headmaster nor a principal -- thinks the move is a business decision. ALL's half-price offer sure looks like a heckuva deal. But 86 years of donors and alumni might disagree, not for emotional reasons only. A career independent school professional, including ten years at Green Fields, I certainly do.
Randall Rodman Holdridge
