I often speak with many students that are incarcerated and these types of stories are too common in today's society. Families devastated, people deceased, and more statistics headed for the school-to-prison pipeline. What’s even more discouraging, approximately 480 students a year are on track for the same.
As Pima County School Superintendent I am in charge of running the schools located in the Juvenile Detention Center and Pima County Jail. In Pima County, juveniles tried as adults go to adult jail. Individuals are housed in what’s called “pods” or “housing units” with only juvenile inmates. Student’s ages range from 14-17 years old and the minute they turn 18 they’re transported to the adult side or prison.
My heart always goes out to the victims and families, but we cannot give up on these kids. The students are not failures, they’ve just been failed by others and now victims of the system. These statistics are too common and I see it too often.
Dustin Williams
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.