Re: the July 21 column "School tax on rich tramples interests of the minority."
Diego Rivera’s argument against the Invest in Education initiative is a deceptive spin. The wealthiest 1 percent are a minority in number alone, but they are certainly not an underrepresented minority in our political system. Twenty-four states have adopted the initiative process to their constitutions, because politicians are failing to represent their constituents; rather the influence of money and gerrymandering are currently driving our political process.
The people of Arizona are using the initiative process to express discontent over how public schools are funded. Arizona legislators have defunded public education over the last 10 years by over $1 billion. The governor proposed a 20 percent increase in teacher pay, but provided no funding source, so it became necessary for the people to propose the funding mechanism, since our elected representatives would not.
The Invest in Education initiative is sensible; it puts tax dollars where they are needed and gets the funding from those who can most afford it.
Janet Slingerland
Northwest side
