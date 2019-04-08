Re: the March 31 article "There are only two reasons to go to college."
Trade schools are for learning job skills, and graduate school provides credentials for entering academia. Colleges, from the humblest of community colleges to the most prestigious universities, provide mostly young people, but many mature and older people too, a general education in human culture: history, philosophy, literature, psychology, politics, the sciences, and much more. Intelligent young people enter college for guided time to mature and learn to think critically about society, present and past, and to gain perspectives on human endeavor, whether scientific or artistic. American public higher education has provided us with an enlightened, thoughtful electorate, as well as a playground for ditzy, wealthy kids who just want to get away from home to act out their youthful follies. Just because some rich people will cheat, bribe, and lie to have bragging rights about their privileged offspring doesn’t detract from the enduring values of a college education.
Suzanne Ferguson
Southeast side
