Re: the May 20 article "PCC's commencement speaker is psychology student, mother of 4."
Congratulations to Nicole Werner and good for her! And good for Pima College. I have always felt that Pima College is one of the best things to happen to Tucson and Nicole Werner's success is evidence of that.
I like to think that there are more students like Nicole at Pima. This a prime reason is why Pima is here, to allow young people to overcome personal obstacles in getting a college education.
Here's to Werner's continued success. I would think that she is a great role model for her children already. This by itself makes her experience at Pima worthwhile.
I have been a teacher in Southern Arizona, and elsewhere is AZ, and always wave the flag for Pima College.
This is another reason why.
Thank you to the Star for highlighting this young lady and Pima College.
Armando Bernal
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.