This California law will not only change amateurism forever at Arizona and elsewhere it will continue the destruction the University System as Academic Institutions. "Student Athletics" will, indirectly, be "salaried employees" of the University bringing in big money to the "University" that offers the best "compensation deal", and to themselves.
We can only hope that the Faculty at the Arizona University System will reject Governor Ducey's interest in providing "....some form of compensation for college athletes...". They must speak out in opposition if they consider themselves Educators, or keep quiet because of retaliation that will jeopardize their jobs; mere cowards!!!
Admission to the University should be based on Entrance Examinations, Letters of Recommendation, and an Interview...and NOT a "salaried "student's potential for making big money for the University/themselves. All so called athletic scholarships should be eliminated replaced by academic scholarships based on the students potential for academic achievement and success!
Vote...Vote the supporters of the academic destruction of the Arizona University System out of Public Office!!!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
