Students from all social economic groups are capable of academic achievement/success. The relationship between social economic group/race and test scores may be, in fact, that schools in these neighborhoods are "dumping grounds" for ineffective teachers/administrators implementing ineffective educational programs.
Get the Facts!! Teacher/Administrator effectiveness needs to be evaluated by Assessment Examinations administrated by the County Superintendent in all Pima County Schools so as to determine that students are provided with the academic tools necessary for success in moving on to the next grade level/achieving their career goals.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
