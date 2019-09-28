Re: the Sept. 25 article "Our children deserve an inclusive sex-ed curriculum."
I caution any non-Christians about judging the Christian church by what "Rev" Dr Wm Lyons submitted in Wednesday's ADS Opinion Section. While he is entitled to his opinion, to convey it under the guise of being a "church leader" is a stretch, and deserves greater disclosure.
Rev Lyons' church promotes what it wants, ignoring God's commands for what is intended as a proper marriage union, while conveniently leaving out his church-posted profile fact that he himself has had a male partner for many years. So how wonderful for him and his conscience that he would lead his congregation to fully support LGBTQ lifestyles, and along with it seek to PROMOTE THE SAME TO MINORS within our schools.
This is nothing but an ugly indoctrination of our innocent youth, most pre-pubescent, with acceptance of what occurred in Sodom and Gomorrah, rather than recognizing God's condemnation of it.
Wayne Penazek
Northwest side
