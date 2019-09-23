Re: the September 17 article "Federal official praises charter schools during visit to TUSD's University High."
I am not surprised at the absolute ignorance and arrogance of the man...after all, no public school could possibly be that successful. A little truth... public school is just that, public. We serve the community..not just the carefully chosen few. We also don't get the funding that is given/paid to charter schools. Charter schools not only get a huge chunk of money from the state but they also charge for tuition and fees . Teachers in charter schools are not required to be certified in any way and are paid , in some schools, much better than the public school teacher who works for their certification. There is no oversight with regard to either how their students are chosen or treated...in fact, failing students are often booted out of those schools only to return to the very crowded schools that do not get the money, the charter school keeps it, but they are held responsible for the poor education that the charter school has provided. Consider that...
Lori Trevino
East side
