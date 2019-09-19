Re: the September 17 article "Federal official praises charter schools during visit to TUSD's University High."
My goodness, the current US Department of Education sunk to a new low. I have been an advisor US educational programs since the 1980s, and called as a expert to advise the Secretary of Education and the Department. One of the first tasks for any federal political appointee who is visiting the hinterlands like Tucson is to know about whom s/he is speaking to. Apparently, the operating assumption the current occupants of the US Department of Education may lack the ability for due-diligence using Google search. Unversity High in Tucson instantly shows up as Tucson Unified School District, decidedly not a charter school in Google.. The Assistant Secretary compounded the error by insisting University High is a charter school. Oh well, he came and went. I hope he is no longer longer an assistant secretary soon.
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
