There is so much to say, but I will limit my comments to Speaker Bower’s response when asked if schools didn’t need to teach how to prevent pregnancy. “Oh please!” responded the Speaker. This on the heels of suggesting that kids learn what they need to know on their own. Oh, please, Mr. Bowers! I am a retired high school principal, and I have story after story of how that turns out! I will never forget, for example, the 14-year-old student who came to me for help in telling her parents that she was pregnant. Her friends had convinced her that she could not get pregnant the first time she had sex. The lesson is often learned alright...nine months too late!
Barbara Wayne
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.