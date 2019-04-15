Our state does not have a billion dollar surplus. We have a nearly billion dollar debt to the schools. We are required by our constitution to pay it. We owe it to our state’s future to pay back that debt. We owe it to ourselves to increase per student spending and the forty-year-old education spending cap. We owe it to the teachers and support staff to pay them a competitive pay and yearly raises. Education creates more jobs. Education lifts people out of poverty. Education increases state revenue. Education fosters innovation. Education makes our future better. I was born and raised in Arizona; I went to private schools. My children go to charter schools, and I teach freshman English in a public high school. I believe in public education. I believe in Arizona and its future.
Jeanette Rupel
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.