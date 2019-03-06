A Phoenix High School is embroiled in a conflict contrasting RedForEd shirt wearers with others donning red MAGA-themed hats.
The principal has suspended at least one student for wearing inappropriate attire. I won’t say on what side of the political fence the miscreant falls because this is a bipartisan letter.
I would like to render my far left, or perhaps my far right political view: For children in public schools, uniforms are appropriate. It takes political expression, sexual provocation, economic status, and cultural identity out of the high school angst equation. What remains is academic performance.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
