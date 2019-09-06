Taking a step back, It should not be so very surprising that some of us have choosen to gain access to guns and then use them, given that we as a society have allowed them to grow up with nearly no capacity to communicate, to make and maintain good quality human relationships.
Looking at the long term solutions it is clear that we will need to adopt educational a Five R curriculum.
Not only teach Reading, 'Riting, and 'Rithmetic - but also teaching two more Rs, Relationships and Respect.
Five Rs, not three.
Paul Zohav
East side
