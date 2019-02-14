Re: the Feb. 14 article "Bill seen as skirting wishes of voters on vouchers."
SB 1395, recently approved by an Arizona Senate panel, is disingenuous and wrong on several levels. First, it overrides the will of the voters who in 2018 voted 2:1 to NOT expand the empowerment scholarship program (voucher) program. It makes a travesty of our electoral system.
Even worse is the underlying premise of the bill: “If a parent wants their child to have a religious education … there’s obviously no way to do that within a public school,” ... "no matter how much they get in state funds." This is correct, because the separation of church and state is enshrined in our Constitution! To advocate otherwise is disingenuous because nothing prevents parents from providing a religious education for their children in a private religious school or in a church-sponsored after-school program.
Government and public schools have no responsibility to cater to personal religious desires within the framework of public education.
Juleen Eichinger
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.