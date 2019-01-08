Re: the Jan. 6 letter to the editor "Finchem is right on indoctrination."
The bill that Rep Finchem has proposed (HB2002) would apply to K-12 teachers. Yet, all the anecdotes the letter writer provides apply to college students and instructors. She does not cite the source of the survey that she mentions regarding "an overwhelming number of teachers... being liberal." Please be more accurate and specific.
I spent over 30 years in Tucson's public schools working with people from all political perspectives. It was rare that I ever saw or heard any political advocacy in a classroom. When I did, it was as likely to come from a conservative perspective as a liberal one. Teachers' goals are to advocate for children and teach them how to think, not what to think.
Rep. Finchem's use of a hate group website to draft his proposal is abhorrent. A quick delve into his campaign contributions reveals that his major supporters are Koch brother affiliates who would disenfranchise many and terminate equitable quality public education for all. Rep. Finchem is wrong!
Jerry Holmes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.