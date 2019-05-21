The question of free higher education by the government in my view misses a larger issue pertaining to the cost of tuition and the subsequent increasing amount of student loans. As the father of a son who is attending college I have to ask one simple question. Why are most major universities sitting on billions of dollars of endowment funds that seemingly go untouched? A quick look at just our state universities show the UA has an endowment of $714 million, ASU $665 million and NAU at $160 million. I have to ask why? Check out Harvard at $38 billion, Yale $29 billion and Stanford $26 billion. Seems to me there's enough money there to make college affordable to anyone who meets eligibility requirements. It shouldn't be the government who ponies up the money. It's time for a change in how colleges allocate their funds.
Tom Pena
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.