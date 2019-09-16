Amelia Cramer’s (9/11) and Kent Burbank’s (9/16) responses to my recent op-ed both wander from the merits of the issue to attack me personally. Cramer refers to my “blatant ignorance” but misconstrues my words. “Preference” does not refer to a choice made; economists (my field) typically assume that people make voluntary choices according to preferences beyond their control. Neither does “self-identified” refer to choice: it refers to who does the reporting. Contrary to Cramer's assertion, I nowhere “suggest” that gender identity refers to sexual preference; my only characterization of gender identity is a quote from the curriculum. Neither do I “suggest” that only transgendered persons need education regarding gender identity and expression; I merely observe that they and others can benefit from external resources.
I have never advocated the “medically inaccurate” or “abstinence-only” education that Burbank decries. He rails that my words “do little to veil [my] ignorance and biases.”
I welcome civil discourse with advocates on both sides of this heated issue.
Mark Stegeman ONLINE ONLY
Midtown
