We cannot say that an individual who graduates from Yale or Wharton or UPenn actually earned his degree if his family is rich. Usually the family gives a couple of million to the school and the kid gets in. This scandal eliminated the school in the bribery. Does anyone believe that the student who was not eligible for admission suddenly becomes a good student and graduates from the school? The family pays others to attend classes and take tests, thus enabling the student to graduate with a prestigious degree. Not every kid can become President, but a son of a rich family can become President and show off his Ivy League degree.

Mimi Pollow

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

