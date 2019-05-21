Re: Wrong question: Ask colleges why tuition keeps skyrocketing 5/19/2019
Finally, an opinion piece that goes directly to the subject that I have been questioning for years. So common-sense and well-written, Vicki Alger goes straight to the heart of the problem. We taxpayers have been subsidizing colleges for years, yet tuition costs continue to rise which we taxpayers again pay for creating a vicious circle which will never end until we stop these entitlements. Many students are able to “attend” classes on-line so theoretically there should be some cost-savings there. Where are the auditors who should be looking at the books to find out what our hard-earned tax dollars are supporting?
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.