Re: the July 21 column "School tax on rich tramples interests of the minority."
In Diego Rivera's upside-down world, the wealthiest Americans are a beleaguered minority threatened by evil democracy. The reality is that this "minority" has been able to use its money to gain unprecedented access to elected officials and use their out-sized influence to secure tax cuts and other benefits for themselves. The result has been rising inequality between the super rich and the rest.
Currently, the top 1 percent of the population owns more than the bottom 90 percent. Because our state legislators continue to prioritize cutting the taxes of their wealthy contributors over providing basic social services like education, our schools are drastically underfunded. This extreme inequality is the source of dangerous factionalism that concerned Madison. The Invest in Education initiative is an attempt to restore some balance by going around a Legislature that refuses to make the wealthy pay their fair share and give Arizona children a fair shake.
Alan Wood
East side
