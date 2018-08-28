This article is indicative of how certain demographics are not working to "political" agenda's.
What we have become is a "one" partied nation/state/city. No one wants to take on such responsibility anymore as, there is nothing that can be done other than accepting a plate of frustration.
It's called Chaos where this city's school system is. This city has many more issues than just that of schools and is why as well, it's in the shape it is. No law. No infrastructure. No border control.
This is just another indicator we (the city) are at "terminal velocity" with corruption, irresponsible management and a city that is as well, half full of the same.
This trend will not reverse itself. People must return to a valued life. Currently, life is not valued to majority of folks. It's just lived to it's maximum. Thus, the little ones lose.
Martin Nustad
East side
