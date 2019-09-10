As we enter the beginnings of the new school year, I reflect on the proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child”. As a School Social Worker, I find this to be especially true. Oftentimes the question is, “Who are school social workers and what do they do?” School social workers are mental health providers who serve students and families. We are professionally trained to provide needed social emotional and mental health services. We partner with psychologists, counselors and community resources to ensure that the needs of the whole student are met.
It can be a tough job, but most of us wouldn’t dream of doing anything else. Ask anyone of us, and we all agree that we have a highly rewarding job. We are rewarded by the gratitude we get from the families we help. Students never forget the people who help them. If you see or know a school social worker, please give them your thanks.
Lauri Pagano, LMSW
President, School Social Work Association of Arizona
