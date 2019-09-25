I've never had a connection with any schools as a teacher or administrator, but I can see several outright lies in the Sept. 23 letter, "Charter school, public school debate." Public schools and charter schools are each funded by the state. In addition, charter schools do not charge students tuition or fees. Charter schools operate under a written contract with a state or district. This contract -or charter- details how the school will be organized and managed, what students will be expected to achieve and how success will be measured. Charters are exempt from certain laws and regulations that affect other public school as long as they meet the terms and requirements of their charters. They have to file lengthy and detailed annual reports with the state. This is how they are regulated! Charter schools give parents and students a choice!
Douglas R. Holm
East side
