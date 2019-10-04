Sex education is something that should be taught. HOWEVER the fact of the matter is this curriculum that they're trying to impose is NOT to educate but encourage the youth to be sexually active complete opposite of what this article is stating. The people imposing this curriculum are also encouraging the school officials to completely remove the parent from authorizing an abortion yet the school will allow it. Not to mention the curriculum is explicit and forces students to questions things they may well not even have issues with. This isn't anti sex Ed in schools this is us as parents being anti having someone impose things that are immoral and instead of helping these curriculums are encouraging giving them hints on how to pleasure another child !? Cmon we're, we're here to protect our children not expose them to inappropriateness all for the pleasure of those who believe different. Let each parent chose what and how their children are taught this subject imposing by force is never the answer.
Barbara Chavez
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.